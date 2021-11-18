BOSSIER CITY, La. - Another year of KTBS 3 Minute Smile runs is in the books. Our final winner was Landry Baker, 9, of Benton, La. She was put to the test in the latest run, part of the KTBS 3 Spirit of Christmas campaign.
Landry's mad dash down the toy aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City was courtesy of Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Landry collected $1,415.80 worth of merchandise in just three minutes. She says she'll be donating many of her toys to the Gingerbread House.
KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to offer his expert play-by-play for the full run. Our Bill Lunn assisted.
Congratulations to all of this year's winners, thanks to everyone who entered and a special thanks to our generous sponsors.