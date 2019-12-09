SHREVEPORT, La. - It will likely be a very Merry Christmas for a Natchitoches youngster. Victor Bardney, 7, is the latest and final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of 2019.
The Natchitoches Magnet student was selected randomly by KTBS 3's computer system and announced by Meteorologist Neil Shaw.
KTBS 3 Anchor Brenda Teele and Sports Director Alex Anderson gave Victor a call to break the good news.
On Thursday, he'll go for the big run at Sci-Port Discovery Center, collecting great prizes along a challenging obstacle course.
Thanks to Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes for sponsoring this week's run.
Thanks to all of our sponsors this year and congratulations to all of the winners.