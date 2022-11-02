SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new holiday season so that means a new batch of kids dashing through the toy aisles in the wildly popular KTBS 3 Minute Smile.
Our first winner this year was Demiya Turel, 9. She's a third grader at Atkins Technology Elementary School in Shreveport.
After warming up with KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Patrick Dennis, Demiya took off, blazing a path through the aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
In just three minutes, Demiya was able to haul in $1, 184.97 in merchandise.
Congratulations to Demiya and a big thanks to Aire Serv for their generous sponsorship.
Remember, there's still time to register your kids for the remaining runs. Just click here to get them signed up. The next run is Thursday, Nov. 3, with Bradley Hilliard, 8, of Shreveport and will be sponsored by Sky Vacuum.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.