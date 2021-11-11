BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Spirit of Christmas is alive more than ever, and it's not even Thanksgiving yet. The wildly successful KTBS 3 Minute Smile is bigger than ever before in 2021.
Marcus Lattimore, 8, of Keithville, Louisiana is our fourth winner this year. His run was courtesy of DMR Mechanical.
Marcus collected $1,419.21 worth of merchandise in just three minutes at Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. He says he plans to donate some of the toys to Providence House. One of the first items he grabbed was a new bike for his mom.
KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to offer his expert play-by-play for the full run. Our Bill Lunn assisted.
We'll only have two runs left. Omajia Walker, 10, from Shreveport is our fifth winner. She attends the Prenda House school, part of Magnolia Charter School. Omajia is set to run on Monday, Nov. 15, courtesy of Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning.
Click here to learn more about the KTBS 3 Minute Smile and how you can take a shot at that final run next Thursday.