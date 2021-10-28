BOSSIER CITY, La. - The first KTBS 3 Minute Smile of 2021 is history. Actually, it's historic and a great way to launch the Spirit of Christmas.
For the first time ever, we kicked off the season with a "Celebrity Run" featuring KTBS 3's Bill Lunn.
The run was sponsored by our friends at Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning and benefited the children at Holy Angels.
Bill put a major dent in the merchandise on the toy shelves at Walmart in Bossier City. When the haul was all tallied up, he'd raked in $1,627.62 worth of goods for the kids at Holy Angels.
As always, KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to assist and offer his expert play-by-play for the full 3:00.
We'll have six runs with the kids starting next Monday, Nov. 1. For the next three weeks there will be runs each Monday and Thursday.
Our first young winner of the season was also announced Thursday evening. She's Emiga Blake, 10, of Shreveport. Her run is Monday, courtesy of Sky Vacuum Services.
Click here to learn more about the KTBS 3 Minute Smile and how to get your child signed up to win.