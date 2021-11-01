BOSSIER CITY, La. - One lucky 10-year-old from Shreveport had the time of her life Monday evening. Emiga Blake was our first winner to run in the 2021 KTBS 3 Minute Smile. The run was sponsored by Sky Vacuum and was part of our Spirit of Christmas campaign.
Emiga managed to haul in $1,261.49 worth of merchandise in just three minutes. She says she'll be donating much of it to Providence House.
KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to offer his expert play-by-play for the full run. Our T.W. Starr assisted.
We'll have five more runs. Za'Khyvin Howard, 11, from Shreveport is our next winner. He's set to run on Thursday, Nov. 4, courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery Center.
