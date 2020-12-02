SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 is making Christmas wishes come true, one 3 Minute Smile at a time. Our latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner is Jerome Williams, 8, of Shreveport.
The Westwood Elementary student, who hopes to be a professional football player when he grows up, stopped by the station with his family on Tuesday for a quick tour.
He said he's excited about winning and he's got his eye on some Nerf guns and a bicycle when he runs on Thursday.
This week's run is made possible by Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
Don't forget to tune into KTBS 3 News on Thursday when Alex Anderson and Bill Lunn join the new winner in the toy aisle of Walmart in Bossier City.
We still have two more 3 Minute Smile runs after this week.
If your child is between 7 and 11, you can sign them up at ktbs.com/3minutesmile.