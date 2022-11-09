BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Kerr Elementary student really put her speed to the test Wednesday evening in the latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile run.
Kenzlee Johnson, 9, dashed through the aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
In the end, she collected $1,340.94 in toys in just three minutes with the support of KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Bill Lunn.
Congratulations to Kenzlee and a huge thank you to DMR Mechanical for their generous sponsorship.
Remember, there's still time to register your kids for the remaining runs. Just click here to get them signed up.
The fourth runner, Brody Miller, 8, of Apollo Elementary, will get his shot at the 3 Minute Smile on Thursday, Nov. 10, courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.