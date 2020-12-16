SHREVEPORT, La. - Our fifth and final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner dropped by the station on Tuesday for a visit. Dawson Smith, 10, had the chance to see what we do behind the scenes everyday.
Dawson is a 4th grader at Shreve Island Elementary in Shreveport. He wants to be a baseball player and coach when he grows up.
We asked him what he wanted to grab the most when he takes his run down the toy aisle on Thursday. He also shared his game plan for the big day.
"I want two hoverboards, and I want to get toys for people who don't have toys and stuff, and help them out."
This week's run would not be possible without the folks at DMR Mechanical.
Don't forget to tune in Thursday night when Dawson makes his mad dash for toys at Walmart in Bossier City.
Again, this is the final KTBS 3 Minute Smile of the year. Congratulations to all of our winners and thanks to our sponsors.