BOSSIER CITY, La. - Christmas will be here before you know it and there's a BIG reason to get excited early this year. KTBS will have more 3 Minute Smile runs than ever before. There will be seven of them and they begin Oct. 28.
The 3 Minute Smile is part of the KTBS Spirit of Christmas. For three minutes, winners will run through the toy section at Walmart, where they can pick up the toys they want. The sponsors each week pay for the toys, so the child gets the toys for free! The child must be between the ages of 7 – 11 as of Oct. 1, 2021. Click here to register.