BOSSIER CITY, La. - Third grader, Brody Miller, 8, from Apollo Elementary took home quite a Christmas treat this Thursday as our fourth KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner.
While racing through the toy aisle of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Brody was able to haul in $1,599.87 in merchandise in just three minutes.
Brody was able to share lots of smiles and receive support from KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Patrick Dennis.
Congratulations to Brody and a huge thank you to Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery Center for their generous sponsorship. A special thank you also goes out to Mark Mathis with First Plumbing in Atlanta, TX for matching the dollars of the winners and donating to Texarkana Baptist Children’s Home.
Next Wednesday, Walmart will also be hosting a presentation for donating $2,000 to The Providence House in the spirit of Christmas.
Remember, there's still time to register your kids for the final two remaining runs. Just click here to get them signed up. Next week's winners will be randomly selected on Monday.
Our next run is Nov. 16 and will be sponsored by Johnny's Pizza House.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.