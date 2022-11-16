BOSSIER CITY, La. - Our second-to-last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner from Carthage, Texas celebrated his birthday in the best way this Wednesday as he got the opportunity to run down the toy aisles at Walmart on Airline Drive.

Dakeenlyn Delaney

Dakeenlyn Delaney, 12, is a 6th grader at Carthage Intermediate Center and was able to share lots of smiles and receive support from KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Patrick Dennis as he hauled in $1,207.36 in merchandise in just three minutes. 

Congratulations to Dakeenlyn, and a big thank you to Johnny's Pizza House for their generous sponsorship. 

This year, Walmart also hosted a presentation for donating $2,000 to The Providence House in the spirit of Christmas. 

Our final winner for our KTBS 3 Minute Smile event is Justice Wilk, 8, from Doyline, Louisiana. 

Justice Wilk

The last run will be this Thursday, Nov 17 and will be sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.

The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.

