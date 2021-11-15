BOSSIER CITY, La. - Girl power was on display in the latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile, part of the KTBS 3 Spirit of Christmas campaign.
Omajia Walker, 10, of Shreveport is the latest youngster to make a mad dash down the toy aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. Her run was courtesy of Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning.
Omajia collected $1,634.19 worth of merchandise in just three minutes. Omajia's story is a special one. She was born premature and has had nine surgeries in her short life. Her mom calls her "Miracle Baby" or "Faith".
KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to offer his expert play-by-play for the full run. Our Bill Lunn assisted. Alex and Bill were also given special permission to help with large or heavy items, due to Omajia's condition.
We only have one run left. Landry Baker, 9, of Benton, La. is our sixth and final winner. Landry is set to run on Thursday, Nov. 18, courtesy of Kilpatrick Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Congratulations to all of this year's winners, thanks to everyone who entered and a special thanks to our generous sponsors.