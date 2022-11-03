BOSSIER CITY, La. - Christmas came early for our second KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner, Bradley Hilliard, 8. He's a second grader at Blanchard Elementary in Blanchard.
While sharing lots of smiles with KTBS 3's Alex Anderson and Patrick Dennis, Bradley dashed through the toy aisle of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
Bradley was able to haul in $1, 132.62 in merchandise in just three minutes.
Congratulations to Bradley and a huge thank you to Sky Vacuum for their generous sponsorship.
In addition to the run, Walmart has made a donation to Providence House to help ensure that children living at the Providence House this Christmas will have presents.
Remember, there's still time to register your kids for the remaining runs. Just click here to get them signed up. The third and fourth winners will be randomly selected on Monday, Nov. 7.
Our next run is Wednesday, Nov. 9 and will be sponsored by DMR.
The KTBS 3 Minute Smile is part of the Spirit of Christmas campaign.