BOSSIER CITY, La. - We've reached the halfway mark of this year's KTBS 3 Minute Smile.
Landen McKinney, 11, of Jamestown, Louisiana is our third winner this year. His run was courtesy of Johnny's Pizza House and was part of our Spirit of Christmas campaign.
Landen collected $1,288.43 worth of merchandise in just three minutes at Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
KTBS 3 Sports Director Alex Anderson was on hand to offer his expert play-by-play for the full run. Our Bill Lunn assisted.
We'll have three more runs. Marcus Lattimore, 8, from Keithville is our fourth winner. He attends Keithville Elementary. Marcus is set to run on Thursday, Nov. 11, courtesy of DMR Mechanical.
Click here to learn more about the KTBS 3 Minute Smile and how to get your child signed up to win.