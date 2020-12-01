SHREVEPORT, La. - With Thanksgiving behind us, many of you are already feeling the Spirit of Christmas.
On Monday, we drew our latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season.
So who is the lucky kid this week? He is Jerome Williams, 8, of Shreveport. Jerome is a student at Westwood Elementary School.
Be sure and tune in this Thursday at 6 p.m. when Alex Anderson and Bill Lunn join Jerome on his run down the toy aisle of Walmart on Bossier City.
This week's run is made possible by the folks at Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
We'll be drawing two more winners this year for the 3 Minute Smile and there's still time to get your child registered to win. Just visit ktbs.com/3minutesmile.