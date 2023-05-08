SHREVEPORT, La. - After a tremendous response in today's registration, all the spots were filled for participation in the inaugural 318 Takeover Youth Football Camp hosted Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation.
The event will take place on June 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Shreveport Independence Stadium.
Seventeen current and former NFL stars from the 318 will bring together Caddo, Bossier and Webster Parish youth and athletes to learn the basic skills and fundamentals of football. This non-contact youth football camp is free for girls and boys, ages 6-16.
Participating NFL players and special guests include:
1) Henry Black | Indianapolis Colts
2) Morris Claiborne | Former NFL Player and Special Guest
3) Bennie Logan | Former NFL Player and Special Guest
4) Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player and Special Guest
5) Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers
6) Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys
7) Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams
8) L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City
9) Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns
10) Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens
11) Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player and Special Guest
12) Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13) Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills
14) Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles
15) Rodarius Williams | New York Giants
16) Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals
17) Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys
“Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and our respective sponsors are honored to be a part of this great community athletic event,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “A special thanks to our participating 318 NFL stars, special guests and their awesome mothers for assisting in the coordination of this event, while giving back to our area youth,” said Wesley.
All campers will be provided a camp t-shirt and promotional giveaways. A free grab and go meal will be provided by Raising Cane’s following the camp.