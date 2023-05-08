Saints helmet

A New Orleans Saints helmet during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, August 21, 2020. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

SHREVEPORT, La. - After a tremendous response in today's registration, all the spots were filled for participation in the inaugural 318 Takeover Youth Football Camp hosted Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation.

The event will take place on June 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Shreveport Independence Stadium.

Seventeen current and former NFL stars from the 318 will bring together Caddo, Bossier and Webster Parish youth and athletes to learn the basic skills and fundamentals of football. This non-contact youth football camp is free for girls and boys, ages 6-16. 

Participating NFL players and special guests include:

1)         Henry Black | Indianapolis Colts

2)         Morris Claiborne | Former NFL Player and Special Guest

3)         Bennie Logan | Former NFL Player and Special Guest

4)         Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player and Special Guest

5)         Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers

6)         Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

7)         Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams

8)         L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City

9)         Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns

10)      Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens

11)      Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player and Special Guest

12)      Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13)      Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills

14)      Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles

15)      Rodarius Williams | New York Giants

16)      Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals

17)      Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys

“Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and our respective sponsors are honored to be a part of this great community athletic event,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “A special thanks to our participating 318 NFL stars, special guests and their awesome mothers for assisting in the coordination of this event, while giving back to our area youth,” said Wesley.

All campers will be provided a camp t-shirt and promotional giveaways. A free grab and go meal will be provided by Raising Cane’s following the camp.

Report a typo on this article
3
0
0
0
0