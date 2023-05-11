SHREVEPORT, La. - 318 Restaurant Week is back, thanks to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. All this week, through Saturday, participating local restaurants will be offering one or a combination of the following: $10 breakfast, $10 lunch, and/or a $20 dinner special.
Pasta lovers will love what KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is dishing up this Thursday. He's featuring Giuseppe's Pastecaffe.
The goal of the week-long promotion is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.