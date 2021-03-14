Robyne Moore-Taylor of Taylor'd Eatz is serving up authentic Jamaican food and is taking part of 318 Restaurant Week. Her special is the Jerk Chicken or Jerk Shrimp bowl for $10.
“I just thought it would be a great way for the city to be able to see what I do,” said Moore-Taylor, Taylor’d Eatz Chef and Co-Owner. “Since I'm a new business in Shreveport, I really wanted everyone or as many people as I can, to be able to experience the Jamaican food that I produce.”
Restaurants aren't the only ones participating in this event. Lowder Baking Company is taking part in 318 Restaurant Week for the second year.
“We really saw a lot of new faces that came in about the free money box,” said Sarah Lowder, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Lowder Baking Company. “And I think it's just a really neat, approachable way for people to come into the bakery that haven't been here before just to kind of get a taste of everything.”
Over 40 restaurants are participating. Many are offering $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials. This event can make a big impact for businesses after the last year.
“Not only were they impacted by COVID, but they were also impacted by the winter storm where they had to shut down for an entire week this year, and some of them longer,” said Brandy Evans, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Vice President of Communications. “So, we know that they need our help, we want to support them. They have been tremendous partners in the tourism industry.”
A new addition to 318 Restaurant Week is the art installation that can be found in the East Bank District and Plaza in Bossier City. It’s a life size 318, where those posing for a photo can be the number one in 318.
“I think once people get a taste of you know, my food and other restaurants as well, they’ll be more apt to visit again and again and again,” said Taylor. “Sometimes it just takes knowing that there's a presence for customers to come.”
This year, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau has an app for you to download. You can find it by clicking here.
On the app, you can view what ticked events there are, lunch and dinner specials, and a chance to win a giveaway.
Click here to view the website for 318 Restaurant Week.