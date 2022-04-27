SHREVEPORT, La. – The official 318 Restaurant Week lineup has been released online and on the 318 Restaurant Week app.
From Monday through May 7, over 30 local restaurants are participating in this event with exclusive $10 or $20 specials all week. Five unique dining experiences will take place during the evenings, with tickets available now for purchase.
318 Restaurant Week is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners.
“We are very excited about the variety of restaurants and the unique specials we have available for 318 Restaurant Week. Our community and visitors alike can truly get a taste of the incredible Shreveport-Bossier local restaurant scene,” SBCTB president Stacy Brown said.
Over 30 local restaurants have created unique menu items and dining specials for the week. Abby Singer’s Golden Fork-winning chef from the 2021 Food Prize is serving a teriyaki steak pineapple bowl as a $10 lunch special. Ghost Ramen is offering a $20 Yakamein bowl at their pop up at Stray Cat. Striker’s Café at Holiday Lanes has a $20 dinner special featuring a fried catfish platter and 30 minutes of bowling.
Tickets are available for purchase for each of the five exclusive one-night-only dining experiences, which include the combination of food, art, and cocktails at “Exploration of the Palettes” on May 4, Cinco de Mayo celebration with El Cabo Verde on May 5, the Petroleum Club’s “Brazilian Steak Night Experience” or Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant’s “The Ernest Experience” taking place on May 6.
The 318 Restaurant Week app gets a fresh, new look this year. The app provides restaurant listings and dining experience information in one convenient place. Use the check-in feature on the app at participating restaurants, and get entered to win the 318 Restaurant Week Giveaway— a prize with $300 worth of gift cards from participating restaurants.
Users can get up to five entries into the giveaway sweepstakes by checking in to up to three restaurants during the week. For those who downloaded the app at last year’s event, an update is required to see this year’s details.
Besides using the app to enter the sweepstakes, individuals can subscribe to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau’s e-newsletter for a single entry at Shreveport-Bossier.org/RestaurantWeek/Contest/.
318 Restaurant Week partners with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to help raise money to combat hunger for many individuals and families in our region. Donate online by following the links on the 318 Restaurant Week app and through the 318 Restaurant Week website page.
------
318 Restaurant Week 2022 is sponsored by ANECA Federal Credit Union, KTBS-TV, and Cumulus Media. For more information on things to see, do, taste, and experience in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org.