SHREVEPORT, La. - 318 Restaurant Week has returned to Shreveport-Bossier City for the week of May 2-7, 2022!
Monday afternoon in our 3 p.m. news hour, we featured RNL's Cookery Corner. Neima Longstratt talk with us about her authentic food trailer and her West African/Caribbean and American cuisine.
About 318 Restaurant Week
318 Restaurant Week is an initiative launched in 2016 by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners. The goal of the week-long promotion is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.
To download a PDF version of the 2022 318 Restaurant Week Flyer, click here. Tickets to Dining Experiences are now on sale! Click here to purchase tickets.
