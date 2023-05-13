SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) conducted its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday.
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held annually on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.
Around 20,000 lbs. of food was collected last year, according to Martha Marak, executive director at Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
“Letter carriers are honored to be able to help people in need,” Brian Renfroe, NALC President said. “On a daily basis we see the needs in the communities we serve, and we believe it’s important to help meet those needs.”
Anyone who still wants to participate but has missed the opportunity on Saturday can still leave their non-perishable items out for collection on Monday.
For more information, click here.
For information about volunteering in the coming weeks, contact the Food Bank at 318.675.2400.