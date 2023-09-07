SHREVEPORT, La. — The 36th Centenary Book Bazaar sponsored by the Centenary Muses opens Friday, September 8, at the College’s Fitness Center and continues Saturday, September 9. Over 80,000 items will be available for purchase on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Book Bazaar is one of Centenary’s signature community events,” said Vice President for Development, Fred Landry. “We are so thankful to the Muses for their dedication to the College in planning and hosting this fundraiser for the past thirty-six years to benefit our students, professors, and programs.”
The Book Bazaar is organized and sponsored by the Muses, a volunteer group dedicated to funding projects and programs for Centenary students. The Bazaar has raised more than $1 million for the College, and the Muses have funded projects that touch all aspects of student life, from academics and athletics to student government and the performing arts.
The 2023 Book Bazaar will again offer over 50 categories of paperback books, hardback books, DVDs, CDs, LP records, and puzzles. One section is devoted entirely to books found on local middle and high school reading lists, with required titles ranging in price from 25 cents to $1.25.
Patrons should bring bags or boxes to carry out their books. Carryout assistance is available. Cash or check is accepted. On Saturday, all items are half-price after 1 p.m.