SHREVEPORT, La. - The roses give the garden a nice scent, but it's the Christmas lights that give a pop of color at the American Rose Center.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, the 37th Annual Christmas in Roseland at the American Rose Center will open for Northwest Louisiana residents and visitors to walk through the Holiday Trail of Lights.
The American Rose Center is located just off Interstate 20 at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road.
Christmas in Roseland has added an addition of 100,000 lights this year.
Find more information on tickets, dates and times to visit at www.christmasinroseland.org.