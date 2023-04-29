JACKSONVILLE, Texas - Home of the World’s Largest Bowl of Salsa made will celebrate Jacksonville’s 39th Annual Tomato Fest in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday, June 10.
The 5-block festival will host over 300 vendors, Farmers Market, Tomato Eating Contest, $500 Got Talent Contest, Car Show, Soccer Tournament, Kids Zone and so much more!
The festival opens Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the final event will be at 7 p.m., Chili’s Street Dance featuring Jarret Zoch, 6 Miles to Mixon, Lauren Alexander and Paul Shafer.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville booth, Kidz Zone, Tomato Eating Contest, Best Home-Grown Contest & Salsa Contest Awards, Tomato Peeling Contest, Tomato Packing Contest, $325 Youth Talent Contest (under 12), Tomato Fest souvenirs, $500 Got Talent Contest all held under the overpass.
Inside, the Famous Tomato Bowl (football stadium) will host the Jacksonville Soccer Association Tournament beginning June 9 and all-day Saturday during the festival.
Tomato Fest week is June 3 – 10.
Don’t forget to check out the downtown businesses hosting a variety of sales and eateries welcome visitors.
Check out the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce website for full details, including the Tomato Fest schedule, at www.JacksonvilleTexas.com/tomato-fest or call 903.586.2217.
Come enjoy a weekend or a week celebrating Jacksonville’s 39th Annual Tomato Fest.