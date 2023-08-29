BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Council members again voted against calling a special election to let voters decide term limits for the Bossier City mayor and council members.
The motion failed 4 to 2.
City council members opposed to the idea argued a citizen-led petition calling for the term limits invalid because the signatures did not have the birth dates of the petitioners. The petition, however, was validated by the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters.
"The election code says that in order for the registrar of voters to approve a petition of this type, not a petition concerning the sale of alcohol, it must contain the year of birth," city attorney Charles Jacobs said.
Ryan Haygood, Bossier City resident responded: "You're picking things like there is no date of birth. Well what do you think a voter ID contains? What do you think a voter ID contains? If I got legal advice like that, I'd fire my attorney."
Councilmen Chris Smith and Brian Hammons voted in favor of the term limits.
"It's not that big of a deal, you know, having a date of birth on there. You have everything else from the people in my opinion. A date of birth that doesn't really mean anything," Hammons said.
Vince Maggio, councilman, disagrees.
"We have two city attorneys. We got advice that it wasn't done proper. Once it's done proper, I will vote for it. We got to listen to the people, but I took a vote to be honest and hold the law up in Louisiana and Bossier City. I got to uphold the law," Maggio said.
"Many of the people that are elected to serve us and lead us are not talking with their constituents. The constituents feel like they have no voice and just like they're solemn here, they're solemn when it comes to speaking to the people," said Bossier Democratic Party Executive Committee Chairman Lee Jeter Sr.
Some citizens who support term limits said litigation is a possibility to get the issue on the ballot.