SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament officially has a date.
On July 9-11, over 1,200 participants will be at Cargill Park in Shreveport for the tournament.
This event is a National Softball Tournament and is sanctioned by the American Softball Association. Not only are adult teams invited to play in the event, but the entire community is invited out for the Home Run Derby on Friday evening and the tournament play on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend features more than just softball games. The "Family Fun Zone" features water slides, music, Disney mascots and a Video Game Bus for children.
This event is hosted by the The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (NWLASCDAA) and the Friends of Alpha.
If you would like to register your team for the tournament, email nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net.
For more information on how to attend as a spectator, click here.