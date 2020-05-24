$5,000 reward offered in missing Panola County man's case

PANOLA COUNTY, Tx. - The family of missing Panola County man Joe Roy McMillian is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his discovery, according to The Panola Watchhman.
McMillian was last seen Thursday, May 21 on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian is a black man, 79-years-old, 5-foot 11 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is diabetic and showing early signs of dementia, a silver alert has been issued in the case.
The Panola County Sheriff's Office says McMillian left his home on County Road 302 to run errands and never returned. He was driving a blue, single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with the license plate DMK 2975.
Late Saturday, the Panola County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance camera footage taken around 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the Clayton area, saying he left the saw shop on FM 1970 and drove toward the intersection at Highway 315.
Anyone with information on McMillian's whereabouts should contact the Panola County Sheriff's Office at (903) 693-0333.