BOSSIER CITY, La. - Backed up traffic down Old Minden Road were fellow Shreveport Bossier City citizens, who drove to participate in the 500 Tree Giveaway hosted by the Arbor Day Foundation, Shreveport Green, and Texas Roadhouse. This giveaway is to help replenish all the trees lost during these last couple of years from winter storms, hurricanes/tornadoes, and aging.
Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, says that they believe that planting trees is the hope needed for the future of communities like SBC.
"We plant trees for many different reasons; they clean the air, purify the water, provide a home for wildlife, etc. We can also plant trees to restore hope to a community that is healing."
This tree giveaway brought out an ecstatic and eager crowd of fellow community members, anxious to receive their free tree as the Bossier City police guide traffic to and from the Texas Roadhouse location. Upon arrival, members of Shreveport Green greeted every person with smiles and excitement then assisted in loading each tree of choice into each vehicle.
Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green, was ecstatic in demeanor and thrilled to help provide everything from Cypress to Oak trees to the local community. She was all smiles watching every patron pull in eager and leaving happy.
When asked how the giveaway was going, Curtis laughed and said, "It's been busy! But we are thrilled that we have the opportunity to do this for our community."
In less than an hour into the giveaway (11:00- 11:45), the Shreveport Bossier City community quickly claimed all 500 trees; those who did not receive a tree were given a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.
Curtis hopes to see another tree giveaway next year as well.