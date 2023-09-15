SHREVEPORT, La. - The highly anticipated 50th Annual Bayou Classic is upon us! In anticipation of the centennial year, organizers have developed the “Bayou Classic Road Show” to bring excitement across the State of Louisiana and several large Southern US cities over the next few months.
The event will take place on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a special presentation from the Mayor of Shreveport and fellow political leadership of the region.
Come and experience the true spirit of the Bayou Classic at the Bayou Classic Road Show will include family-friendly activations and giveaways to allow fans of Grambling State University and Southern University to start to celebrate the largest HBCU football classic in the US. The event is open to the public and promises a family-friendly atmosphere with music, games and giveaways. The Bayou Classic Road Show is anchored by a 35-foot RV wrapped to celebrate the centennial year of Bayou Classic.
Hotboy Yoshi will join as DJ of this Road Show stop.
The Bayou Classic Road Show is sponsored by AT&T and The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Office of Culture Recreation & Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. Additional support is provided at various Road Show stops by P&G and Coca-Cola.
The Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, is the iconic collegiate gridiron matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University, which will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
For more information about Bayou Classic, tickets and hotels, fans can visit mybayouclassic.com.