50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship kicks off at Boothill Speedway this weekend

Racing fans begin to file into Boothill Speedway in Greedwood, La. ahead of the 50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship.

GREENWOOD, La.-The 50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship started Friday night in Greenwood. The weekend of races attracts drivers and fans from around the country.

Boothill Speedway is hosting the event. The racetrack has been a staple in the area since it opened in the summer of 1973. 

Boothill attracts top talent like two-time winner Logan Martin.

"I love being down here in Louisiana. I'm actually from Missouri, so we only get to come down here a couple times a year,' said Martin who praised the facility at Boothill for providing a great track to race on.

"We've got a tremendous group of talent in our area and all local classes," says Boothill promoter Brian Frazier. He says the race track's energetic fans and competitive drivers create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Fraizer's brother, Brett Frazier, is a driver who says the adrenaline on race nights is unmatched.

"I grew up out here. I don't remember a time not being at Boothill Speedway or at a race track," Fraizer said.
 
The speedway is expecting a large rowdy crowd for it's 50th Championship. 
 
A second day of racing starts Saturday September, 24 at 7 p.m. Visit Boothill Speedway's Facebook page for more information.
 
 
 
