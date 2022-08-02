60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten, after the 2022 legislative session, Louisiana is looking to change that

NEW ORLEANS- 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:
Why is early care and education important to make sure children are ready for kindergarten?
- 80% of brain development takes place from birth through age 3, and 90% by age 4, establishing a critical foundation for future success.
- Early care and education programs help ensure that children enter kindergarten ready to succeed, reducing the likelihood the state will have to pay for remedial education efforts later in that child’s life.
- High-quality early care and education can have profound long-term positive effects on children, including fewer referrals for special education services, fewer grade retentions, and increased likelihood to graduate from high school.
How many Louisiana children are prepared to enter kindergarten this year?
- Right now, only 40% of Louisiana children arrive at kindergarten meeting critical benchmarks.
- That means 60% of children in Louisiana are not ready for kindergarten. That’s about 114,000 children from birth to age 3 in need of high-quality early care and education in Louisiana today.
- This is especially concerning when considering that children who begin school behind, or below the appropriate benchmark, generally remain behind.
- Unfortunately, high-quality early care and education, particularly for children below age 4, is neither accessible nor affordable for many Louisiana families.
What’s being done to help parents access quality early care and education programs?
- Public investment in early childhood provides a greater return than any other time of life. It provides them with a foundation upon which they can develop the social, emotional, and problem-solving skills necessary for them to learn and grow.
- Following the recent legislative session, the state committed to investing $84 million toward early care and education programs.
- $44 million will go towards expanding the Child Care Assistance program, and also lowering the costs of other programs
- $27 million will bring back programs that offer families mental health and specialized care for children.
- Although this is a historic investment that should be celebrated, it’s only enough for 20% of the students that are at risk.
- We estimate that it will cost $115 million a year, for a decade, to create a substantial change.
For parents/guardians of young children, here's where you can find more information: policyinstitutela.org.