RUSTON, La. - The 71st annual Louisiana Peach Festival was held Saturday in downtown Ruston. This year’s event featured 10-plus hours of live music, more than 75 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats and more fun for the whole family.
This year marks the first year of the festival being coordinated by the Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Ruston Main Street program.
“After a tough 2020, I think the entire community is excited to enjoy this Ruston tradition again, even if this year will look a little different than previous years,” said Amy Stegall, Ruston Main Street director.
The festival was a single-day event spanning from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Event organizers hoped that in scaling the event back, it refocused the event on the community and provided more of a local feel.
“We really wanted to give area artists and musicians an opportunity to showcase their talents, in addition to driving more foot traffic into our local businesses and restaurants,” said Amanda Carrier, Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO.
The festival has traditionally been an economic driver for the area, making an average economic impact of $2 million annually. Festival organizers hope that local businesses and vendors will see a substantial impact again during this year’s festivities.
In an effort to encourage the community to enjoy the festivities and shop and eat downtown, all festival activities were free from until 3 p.m. There was a charge for the evening concert.