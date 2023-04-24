SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Public Broadcasting premieres Season 8 of the acclaimed PBS Documentary anthology Reel South with 11 new releases rolling out over six weeks.

This year’s slate includes the documentary short, 8 Days at Ware, an investigation into youth suicide and a legacy of abuse at Louisiana’s Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

KTBS 3 spoke with filmmakers Meg Shutzer and Rachel Lauren Mueller about the film and the impact it could have on juvenile justice reforms. 

LPB will host a free virtual screening of the film followed by a conversation with the filmmakers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Go to www.lpb.org/reelsouth to RSVP for the free virtual event.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments