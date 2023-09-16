SHREVEPORT, La. - History came alive Sept. 16 at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum’s eighth annual Archaeology Day.
Visitors had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and make their own Caddo-style pottery or test their hunting skills by using an atlatl spear thrower.
LSUS Pioneer Heritage Center Director Marty Young had his blacksmith station set up, making miniature swords for people who passed by. Others did live demonstrations of flintknapping, making arrowheads ands spear tips and tools for making dugout canoes.
This free event aims to teach people a little bit about the history, artifacts and resources in — or under — their own backyard.