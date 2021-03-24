SHREVEPORT, La. - The rescheduled 2020 USA Boxing National Championships is returning back to Shreveport stronger than before.
According to the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, the boxing tournament will not have spectators. However, nine local businesses have agreed to livestream the boxing matches.
As downtown Shreveport welcomes the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships Mar. 25 - April 3, the Shreveport DDA wants fans to enjoy their time in the area.
To learn more about what kind of special deals these nine local businesses are offering to USA Boxing badge/credentials holders, click here.