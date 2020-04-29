SHREVEPORT, La - Esther Pouncey celebrated her 96th birthday Wednesday in grand fashion with a parade outside of her home.
Family and friends met at David Raines Community Center to form a convoy of vehicles. Each driver wore a mask and tossed their gifts on her front lawn.
Pouncey's son, James Pannell, says he and his siblings have always shared their mother with the community. He says it was humbling to see the signs of appreciation for her.
Pannell estimated more than 50 cars were in the convoy.
"It started out small, just a few people going to go by, Pannell said. And it turned into what it turned into. An indication of how people feel about my mother. She's an icon."
Pouncey's daughter, Brenda Pannell-Crain, says her mother is skilled in social media and humbled by the love shown on her timeline.
Pannell-Crain says her mother has lived in the Cooper Road area for over eight decades.