SHREVEPORT, La. -- Halloween is just around the corner, and Shreveport-Bossier is lining the month of October with ways to celebrate the frightening holiday.
Events include everything from daytime family fun to evening spooks in rural corn fields and adult-only entertainment. The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau compiled a list of gory and exciting Halloween experiences for visitors and resident to enjoy.
Hocus Pocus Drive In-Movie at Red River Brewpub
Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per car.
Spend a spooky evening at Red River Brewpub to watch the ultimate Halloween classic Hocus Pocus movie in their main parking lot and quote all your favorite lines. Tickets include a complimentary bag of popcorn.
Labyrinth Party at the Logan Mansion
Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $75-$125. Adults only.
Built in 1897, the Logan Mansion has a well-known history of mystery and fright associated with its foundation. On Halloween night, you can explore and experience the gothic-inspired mansion with a vibe of a goblin-esque labyrinth. Tickets include live music, a DJ, food, costume contest, tarot card readings, and more. Leave the kids at home for this one.
Mutiny at Shreveport Aquarium
October 1-31 at various times.
Tickets are $10-20.
Ahoy Matey! For one month only, families are welcome to the Shreveport A-scare-ium for a haunted pirate adventure in downtown Shreveport. If you want daytime eeriness, visit between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to experience a giant kraken, pirate ghost ship with 3D shipwrecks, pirate skeletons, fog, obstacles and more. For an after dark experience, arrive between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to experience zombie pirates, swamp monsters and more dead creatures from the Creeps of the Deep.
SBC Zombie Walk: Park Your Parts: Film Frights Movie Night in the East Bank District
Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per group.
A zombie apocalypse is coming to the East Bank District to stream the living dead in the heart of Bossier City. You can watch Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island for a family-friendly experience or World War Z to experience a gory thriller. All ticket proceeds will be donated to LifeShare Blood Center, which will be onsite to take blood donations.
Haunted Stuff at Dixie Maze Farms
Various dates, times, and events offered through Saturday, Nov. 7.
Tickets are $12-$50.
You can handpick your ghostly experience at Dixie Maze Farms with weekly horror events through Halloween night. Whether you choose to peruse through a haunted corn maze, trek through the Trail of Terror, or sign up for a murder mystery dinner, there’s a sinister situation waiting for you at Dixie Maze Farms. If you’re a scaredy cat, they also have daytime farm adventures for you to explore.
$20,000 Haunted Hot Seat at Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport
Every Sunday in October from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Casino admission is free. Must be 21 to enter.
Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport is giving their guests a weekly chance to dip into their money goblet to win cold hard cash. Up to 10 winners will go home with $500 on each day. The more you play, the better your chances are to win.
Spend Halloween at Sci-Port Discovery Center
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Sci-Port is scheduled to host a Halloween event this year with all-new programming. Right now, the scientific spirits floating around the center want you to save the date until they are ready to reveal their secret plan.
For more information about things to do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org or browse www.20x49.com for more local stories. For a full list of Halloween events, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.