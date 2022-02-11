SHREVEPORT, La.- Valentines Day is busy every year, but their isn't always a major supply chain issue hurting businesses.
At Rose-Neath flower shop on Southside drive, manager Wanda Hendricks, says the supply chain doesn't effect them so much as it does the growers.
Hendricks said the demand never went away, just three days before Valentines Day, they've already received one-hundred orders.
Their are some flowers the shop is unable to get orchids, calillies, and tulips. Baskets are another item that has been out of stock this holiday season.