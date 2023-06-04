NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Nashville-based Dollar General’s latest earnings report could signal a recession.
On Thursday, the company released the report, showing decreases in operating profit causing Dollar General to fail in meeting earnings expectations.
CEO Jeff Owen said, “Unfortunately, our customers are saying they’re having to rely more on food banks, savings and credit cards.”
The core customers for Dollar General reportedly earn around $40,000 per year and are being affected by the present economy.
As of May 5, the cost of merchandise at Dollar General rose by 14.7% per store.
The company also plans to scale back the number of new store openings in 2023.