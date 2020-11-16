SHREVEPORT, La - Along the south bank of Cross Lake, you will find Ford Park. The park, named after former Shreveport Mayor John Ford, covers just over 80 acres. Locals venture out to the park today for a walk, family gatherings, and to play some disc golf.
If you turned back time a few decades, Ford Park was a much different place. Back in the 1950s, and up until the 70s, the park was home to a children's zoo. While the zoo is no more, at least two of the exhibits remain including the train engine near the entrance.
Mark and Mike Magnum with Twin Blends Photography recently visited with Patrick Dennis on First News to talk about the history of the park and to share pictures they located at the LSUS Archives.