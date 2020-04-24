It was the early morning hours of April 25th one year ago, a day that Louisiana Tech University President, Dr. Les Guice, will never forget.
“So, I heard some alarms. So, early on I began to understand that tornadoes were moving that way,” Guice said. “I did take a chance to go peek out the door and happened to hear a lot of this 'snap, snap, snap.' And I didn't know what it was at that time, but later realized what that was, was all of these big pine trees in the community around here that were just snapping. It just sounded like a bunch of fireworks going off.”
The damage was catastrophic. Student residential halls were mangled, athletics fields and the baseball stadium destroyed. But immediately help was on the way. Students and staff jumped into action to help clean up the damage.
“We’ve seen that service in these crises we’ve faced, where everyone just goes out and does the things they need to do to keep this university moving forward,” Guice said. “That’s particularly our student body.”
Fast forward one year later to this spring and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our first day of classes was March the 11th, and that was the same day that the Lady Techsters and men’s basketball teams were asked to leave the court in Frisco, Texas in our Conference USA tournament,” Guice said. “It was ‘okay, your season is over.’”
But the Tech family once again pulled together to get things moving forward.
“That’s when it was just a remarkable effort by our chief information officer and administration, but mainly our faculty and staff that over a weekend took 2000 courses and put them online,” he said.
It takes a big team to persevere through these challenges. And this team is led by a university president beloved by faculty and students alike… both for his humble willingness to reach students with humor and heart, and for his extraordinary love for Louisiana Tech.
“It’s not about the bricks and mortar,” Guice said. “It’s really about the stories that the bricks and mortar will tell you.”
Louisiana Tech was supposed to celebrate its 125th anniversary this week.
While it may not be the celebration the university had initially planned, there is a lot to celebrate. Spring graduation has been rescheduled for August 15, and construction of new facilities is in the works with plans to be completed by next year.
“I feel like we’re in a good position now, and we’re going to rebuild those things better than ever,” he said.
Like a true champion, when Louisiana Tech gets knocked down, the school and its loyal staff, students and alumni pull together and get back up, better and stronger than before.
“I think it’s that spirit of resiliency and growth and making sure we’re the best institution we can possibly be,” Guice said. “So in the end we’re going to be a lot better as an institution because of going through this crisis.”
And that’s certainly something worthy of celebration.