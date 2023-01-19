VIVIAN, La. - Former U.S. president Abraham Lincoln made a guest appearance at the Shreve Memorial Library as a part of "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" ," an exhibit presented by The Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Impersonator Kevin Wood visited the North Caddo Branch to talk to locals about campaigns, elections, and the importance of being able to vote in America.
While speaking as Lincoln himself, Wood talked about his campaigning during a time where the fate of the nation was at stake. He spoke on his experiences with elections as well as gave an in-depth overview of his lifelong career, including his route to presidency.
Programs related to and inspired by the exhibit are taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of January.
