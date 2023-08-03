SHREVEPORT, La. - Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to surprise 10 kids with Community Renewal International with a back-to-school shopping spree on Thursday.
Each child was given a $150 Academy gift card to shop alongside Shreveport police officers for new shoes, clothes, backpacks, sports equipment, and other essential items for the new school year.
"The police department...works very closely with the Community Renewal program trying to make life a little bit better for the youngsters that are participating in the program, as well as all citizens in Shreveport," said SPD Assistant Police Chief Tim Beckius.
Academy's donation is one of several across its footprint to help deserving children get the materials they need ahead of the school year.