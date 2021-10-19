SHREVEPORT, La- As redistricting is set for next year, the ACLU held a meeting for local political groups, to convince them to push back against possible losses to minority voters.
According to Chris Kaiser, Advocacy Director with Louisiana ACLU, the population of North Louisiana has decreased, while the population of South Louisiana has gone up. But even with overall population loss, the minority population in north Louisiana has gone up.
The ACLU sees this as an important factor in the debates over redistricting. They hope that minority voters can point to these increases to push back any measures are proposed that would draw the maps against their advantage.
This meeting comes before a bigger event this Thursday where the public will be meeting with state officials to give their thoughts on where the new lines should fall next year.
That event will be held on the campus of LSU-Shreveport in the UC Theater and will begin at 5:30.