BOSSIER CITY, La. - Due to the historic storm that dramatically impacted the ArkLaTex, there remains tens of thousands citizens of Bossier City still without power.
Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier City City Council are working together to provide safety and comfort to those citizens in need, including the elderly and those with medical conditions.
There are currently two locations that have been set up as cooling stations during the expected heat advisory daytime hours. These locations will provide a cool environment, cold water and snacks:
- Shady Grove Community Center: 3949 Wayne Street
- Stonewall Baptist Church 807 Eatman Street.
There are generators prepared for a site in south Bossier as well that will serve as a third location.