SHREVEPORT, La - With the official date for Mardi Gras coming up February 16th, The Krewe of Highland announced how they will keep their Mardi Gras spirit alive in 2021.
“One of the things that we understand is that people can do whatever they want on their own private property, So the board of directors of the Krewe of Highland voted to grant the nicest most decorated home and by nicest, I mean tackiest,” said co-founder of the Krewe of Highland Matthew Linn.
They will grant cash prizes for homes placing first, second, and third. With the largest prize at $1,000 for homes on the parade route or close to it. There are bonus points for those with décor up by January 6th. Winners will be announced February 14th at Marilyn’s place. This year the theme for the krewe is "2020 Hindsight".
You can visit the Krewe’s Facebook page to view rules and how to score points by clicking here.