BOSSIER CITY, La - Dalton Hanes, Class of 2020 at Airline High School, says he excited about Saturday's graduation but someone special will be missing.
His father, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Jeffrey Hanes, received orders to train in Alaska on a temporary basis.
Alicia Hanes, his mother, says the June 13th graduation date posed more than a few challenges.
"We thought that the graduation would be in July," Hanes said. "But since it's this week, we'll just make the most of it."
Hanes is referring to the original plans to have all family members in attendance, including older sister, ShayLynn and younger sister, Alayanna.
"So, unfortunately, he won't be here," Hanes said. "Hopefully, it's Facebook Live. So, he can watch it."
Hanes says her husband has been deployed for most of Dalton's senior year. But she and the family remain strong.
"He's a little upset about the whole situation. But it's OK. We'll make memories," Hanes said.
Dalton Hanes offered advice to high school juniors awaiting their future graduation.
"Don't take things too fast. And always enjoy the small things," Hanes said.