SHREVEPORT, La. - Kickboxing is set to highlight AKA 29's co-main event slot with Blake Franklin battling Juan Chavana. Both fighters have a lengthy measure of experience in the world of combat sports and will bring a nice twist to the AKA formula.
With amateur and professional experience at the MMA level, Juan Chavana will step into the AKA cage on a bit of a different mission, to walk out of a kickboxing matchup as the victor. No stranger to an AKA environment, Chavana appeared on the Rite of Passage 8, 9, and 10 cards as an amateur. Most fighters come into MMA with a certain comfort level to their "fallback" style. For Chavana, it's his striking. "Striking is my first martial art I spent a lot of time focusing on my stand --up primarily before grappling. I am very comfortable on my feet. I’ve done kickboxing smokers but non-sanctioned," Chavana stated.
It's important to make sure you have a great team around you, especially when you grow to co-main event status. Chavana started young, and was able to find good people to help him grow in combat sports. "I had friends back home in Houston that were already training when we were in middle school. They introduced me to the sport but I didn’t start taking it seriously until I graduated high school. My coach Bubba Bush and fighters on our roster like Nio Mino, Tyler Flores, Jt Hamilton, Idrees Hamed, and Marcelo Acosta have kept me on my toes throughout my time training," said Chavana.
Across the cage will stand a dangerous veteran of the kickboxing realm. Beginning as an amateur about 18 years ago, Blake Franklin brings a very dangerous mix of professional combat sports experience across the spectrum to AKA 29's co-main event. For Frankin, kickboxing was his introduction to the world of combat sports. "Well, kickboxing is what I first started competing in when I was a kid. Then I transitioned into boxing, so kickboxing is my first love so to speak. So it's good to kinda come back to my roots a little bit and have fun with it," Franklin stated.
Similar to his opponent, Franklin has been able to build a solid team around him to help him grow as a fighter. "I started with Charlton Young and back in the day, I wanted to be like him. It sort of evolved into what I am now. I've been blessed to have a lot of legends in multiple sports help me from Charlton, to Ray Paxton, to Grand Master Baker, and Brent Mason. There are way too many to list. I've taken a lot from everyone I've worked with. I've been very blessed and it's humbling to sit back and realize who all has taken time and effort to help me get where I am today," said Franklin.
The fighters were left with one last question...What can fans expect when the cage door closes behind them at AKA 29?
Franklin-"This seems like a question where everyone says the same thing. 'Action, fireworks' or what have you, but with me they can expect me to put on a show. I'm never ever in a boring fight no matter what the sport, and I fight anyone. A lot of people get easier fights or tune-ups if you will, I don't get those. My opponent is tough and I expect him to bring it. So it's gonna be a good night for the fans.:
Chavana-"Expect the unexpected! It's going to be action-packed!"
When? Friday, July 07, 2023
Where? Sams Town Casino, Shreveport, Louisiana
Doors open @ 5:30pm. Fights start @ 7pm.
Live on Fite+PPV
Get your tickets now @ akafights.com.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY!