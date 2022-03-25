SHREVEPORT, La. - Some young archers will have their eyes on the target this weekend in Shreveport when the ALAS State Archery Tournament gets underway.
It's happening Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The Bullseye tournament begins at 5 p.m. Friday, with another round set for 8 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 per person.
There are 1,430 students from 64 schools across the state registered to compete.
The Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) program is Louisiana’s contingent of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®). This program introduces students in grades 4-12 to international target style archery as part of their in-school curriculum.